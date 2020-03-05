Ever wonder what children around the world do for fun? Find out this month as the Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson presents its Children’s World Culture Fair on Thursday, March 24. Children will play games, make a craft, and enjoy activities based on other cultures. This free program is from 4-6 p.m. for ages four and older with a caregiver.
“Spring is right around the corner and that means it’s time for a visit to Zoo Atlanta,” states Rhonda O’Keeffe, library manager.
Nicholson library offers free admission for up to four guests, with a PINES library card. Stop in and ask how to sign up.
The library still has Benton Elementary School Yearbooks for sale.
“Relive 80 wonderful years of Benton through pictures, facts and history,” says O’Keeffe. “It even has the graduate list from 1938-1957.”
The yearbooks are available for purchase at the library’s circulation desk for $20 each. The library accepts checks (made payable to Nicholson City Hall) or exact cash.
The “Quilting with Friends of the Nicholson Library” group meets every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Nicholson Community Center. The ladies made over 200 quilts last year. The quilting supplies are donated and the quilting ladies donate their quilts to a children’s hospital and various organizations. Beginners are welcome.
The Homeschool group meets every Thursday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the library. All are welcome to join.
Those who need a passport for spring break or summer vacation can pick one up at the library as it is a passport acceptance facility. Call to book an appointment. For more information, visit https://travel.state.gov.
Library hours are: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson.
For more information, call 706-757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org, or the library’s Facebook page at (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
