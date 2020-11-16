Marty Clark received the Community Leadership Award at the 22nd annual JCCO Banquet, which was presented virtually.
“Mr. Clark has served the Jackson County community for many years,” Brenda Walker stated in presenting the award. “His excellence in leadership has truly been an inspiration to many. He is a second-generation poultry and cattle farmer. He was raised on the West Jackson farm where he currently farms. He joined the United States Navy after graduation and served for 4 years.”
Clark is chairman of the Jackson County Planning Commission and chairman of the Jackson County Agriculture Facility Steering Committee.
PRESIDENT’S AWARD
JCCO president James Scott Jr. presented the President’s Award to Brenda Walker.
Scott said, the plaque reads: “For dedicated and faithful volunteer service to the mission of the Jackson County Community Outreach from 2009 to 2020.”
He added, “We recognize Brenda because of her service to the scholarship team who has worked hard to interview and give scholarships to 253 high school graduates.”
PAST SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENT
Kendell Simms, a Commerce High School graduate and past scholarship recipient, spoke on the impact the scholarship had on his life. He furthered his education at Georgia State University, where he graduated from in 2014. He went on to work at Points of Life, a non-profit organization, and then with the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Atlanta.
In April of this year, he took job as the chief executive officer with the Boys and Girls Club in Jackson County.
“I had the opportunity of the lifetime to come back to the community that built me,” Sims said. “It is my time to give back. The Boys and Girls Club of Jackson County serves nearly 500 teens that were just like me growing up and I hope I can inspire them just like so many people inspired me.”
Joy Tolbert, superintendent Commerce City Schools, spoke on the JCCO background of the organization. The JCCO presented one scholarship in 1998 and 23 scholarships in 2020. A total of $277,500 in scholarships has been presented to 253 graduates
The theme of the banquet was “Gateway Inland Port,” and the keynote speaker was Ed McCarthy of the Georgia Ports Authority.
Others on the program were: Jefferson High School ROTC, honor guard; Jackson Fuller, East Jackson Comprehensive High School senior, JCCO intern, led pledge; the Rev. Russell Jackson, pastor Maxey Hill Baptist Church, Jefferson, who gave the invocation; Jackson County Board of Commission chairman Tom Crow, who gave greetings from the county government; the CHS Chorus, who performed two songs; and the Rev. Matt Booher, pastor, Jackson County Baptist Church, who gave the devotion.
