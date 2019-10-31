Maysville Public Library held its annual Halloween Party on Thursday, Oct. 24. Children came dressed up in their costumes and there was a costume contest, games and rock painting. Children and adults alike enjoyed pizza and other treats.
Updated: October 31, 2019 @ 8:22 am
