Several roads in Maysville will be paved following action of the city council at the Sept. 14 meeting.
The council approved a bid from Garrett Paving Company for the paving projects on Park Street, $28,600; Ellison Street, $17,875; Grace Street, $15,570; First Street, $38,470; Second Street (includes patching intersection with Hoke Street), $16,300; Ridgeway Court, $15,200; Lille Lane, $22,510; East Freeman Street, $131,025; and Clay Street (ends where old paving starts), $50,740.
The paving will be paid for by Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant (LMIG) funds, Jackson County Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) and Banks County Transportation Special Purpose Special Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST).
Bidders were: Allied Paving Contractors and Garrett Paving Company. Garrett Paving came in as the lowest bidder on all the streets.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the Sept. 14 meeting, the city council:
•approved the Housing and Booking Contract between the City of Maysville and the Banks County Sheriff Department.
•approved a $24,284 bid from Real Time Audio for an audio sound system for the Amphitheater, located at 48A Homer Street, Maysville City Park. This will be paid for with funds from the Banks County special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST).
•approved the DDA contract for the rental at 2 Homer Street. The DDA will rent the building from Brad Morris for $110 per month.
•appointed the following people to the Downtown Development Authority: Chairman Laura White and members Floyd H. Baldwin, Kim Wilmoth, Jeff Wilmoth, Julie Duncan, Evelyn Dutton, Melanie Dutton and Kathleen Bush.
•held a closed session to discuss personnel. After a 45-minute closed session, the council hired Shannon Wheeler of Jefferson as the public library manager.
