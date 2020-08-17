The Maysville City Council agreed, in a called meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 12, to spend $243,000 to get a well in the city in operation again to provide a water source for the city. The well was used in the past by the city but has not been used since 2008.
Chip McGaughey with EMI stated that he had prepared a preliminary cost estimate for the re-development of the well. The construction cost would be approximately $178,000 and engineering and permitting and contingency would be estimated at 65,000, bringing the total cost to $243,000.
McGaughey said that, in doing this, it would be a great reduction in cost to the city in the money it spends to purchase water from Commerce. Based on the re-development of the well, it would result in a projected annual savings of $117,348.
In other business at the meeting:
•the Georgia Department of Transportation has update of the City of Maysville Speed Zone Ordinance was approved. Nothing changed in the ordinance.
•a Resolution to activate the Downtown Development Authority was approved.
•the Fiscal Year 2021 Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant was approved in the amount of $29,994 with city 30 percent matching funds of $8,998. Included in the motion was to use the funds to pave Ellison and Parks Street in Jackson County.
•a proposal was accepted from Oliver Electric Company to perform complete maintenance on all aerator in the aeration treatment pond at a cost of $675 quarterly.
•a resolution was passed to authorize the execution of the Coronavirus relief fund terms and conditions agreement.
•the council chose to not raise the mill rate for this year.
•the Council chose to accept the resignation of Melanie Weatherby, library manager of the Mayville Public Library.
FRIDAY
The council also held a called meeting on Friday morning and approved a bid from 101 Mobility in the amount of $6,185 to replace the mobile chairlift going up the stairs outside the city hall meeting room.
