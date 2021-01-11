The Jackson County School Nutrition Program is dedicated to serving all students nutritious, safe and customer acceptable meals in support of academic achievement.
The school system is participating in the USDA Seamless Summer Option and providing meals at no cost to all children under the age of 18, or under the age of 21 for youth with special needs. All children, regardless of school enrollment or meal eligibility status, can receive no cost meals.
"Nutritious and delicious student favorites will be provided for breakfast and lunch," Dr. Debra Morris, director of school nutrition states. "We are excited to offer five-day meal service for digital learning students and students who are not attending school."
Meal pickup will be once a week, every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at all school locations with all meals being at no cost.
Additionally, for the month of January, the school system will be offering an afternoon five-day meal package pick up at East Jackson Middle School and West Jackson Middle School from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Meals are available for all students at this pick up opportunity.
Contact the cafeteria manager to have your students added to the meal pick up lists. Students who are in school for hybrid learning will have the opportunity to take home a three-day meal package on Wednesday or Friday.
Meals will be available at the end of the school day for students to take as they leave campus.
"We look forward to the opportunity to work with you to make wholesome meals available to our students at no cost for the remainder of the school year," Dr. Morris states.
