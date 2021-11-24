A licensed broker will be at the Commerce Public Library on Wednesday, December 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to answer questions about Medicare and Health Insurance Marketplace Open Enrollment.
"There is no charge and no obligation," library manager Angel Abounader states. "Patrons are encouraged to drop in with their questions before open enrollment ends on December 7."
CLOSED FOR HOLIDAY
The library will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, Thursday, Nov. 25, through Saturday, Nov. 27, and will reopen on Monday, Nov. 29.
WRITERS GROUP
The Adult Writers Group will be meeting at a different time in December. They will be meeting on Wednesday, December 1, at 10:30 a.m.
CHRISTMAS PROGRAMS
The library has many Christmas programs planned for patrons of all ages. The pop-up rolling library PuRL will be visiting the community at Spencer Park on Saturday, December 4, from 4 p.m to 6 p.m along with Santa and friends.
On Sunday, December 5, Buzzie Bee will be joining the library in the city’s annual Christmas Parade at 3 p.m.
On Wednesday, December 8, there will be a piano and Carol recital for families at 6 p.m.
The library’s annual Christmas Party with Santa is Tuesday, December 14, at 4 p.m.
Finally, on Saturday December 18, the library will host Christmas Snakes with expert Andy Howington from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In order to make browsing easier for patrons, the Commerce Library has rearranged some shelving.
"Please ask for help at the desk if needed," Abounader states.
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up includes:
•Wednesday, Kidsercise, 10:30 a.m.
•Wednesday, Adult Writers, 10:30 a.m.
•Wednesday, Medicare Q & A, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
•Thursday, Paint & Chat (sign-up), 11 a.m.
•Thursday, Teen Smash, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
•Thursday, Yoga, 6 p.m.
•Friday, Baby & Me, 10:30 a.m.
•Saturday, December 4, Visit with PuRL at Spencer Park, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.