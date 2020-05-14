The American Legion Post 56 in Jefferson has canceled its annual Memorial Day activities this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Memorial Day Remembrance service, which is sponsored each year by the Legion, falls on May 25. The services are usually held inside at the Legion Post.
The American Legion and The Sons of The American Legion also sponsor on the day before Memorial Day, Sunday, the annual Memorial Day Concert featuring The Athens Classic City Orchestra . The concert is usually held at the Jefferson High School Preforming Arts Building. This has also been cancelled.
Post 56 Commander Gene Bennett stated that the two activities draw a large number of people and that the attendees can not be spaced out adequately to provide for social distancing.
However, the American Legion’s Post 56 Color Guard will perform a short ceremony to honor and remember all American men and women who lost their lives while serving in our nation’s wars. The lowering of the flags and playing taps will take place at the War Memorial on the Old Jackson County Historic Courthouse grounds at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 25.
