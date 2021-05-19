With two weeks left until Memorial Day, the Albert Gordon American Legion Post 56 would like to continue to introduce some of their members, and let them relate to you just what Memorial Day means to them.
Joe Moran is the Albert Gordon American Legion Post 56 Finance Officer. He grew up in Spokane, Washington, where, in his words, he survived the 1960s and college. In 1971, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army. He was assigned to the 82 Airborne Division as an Infantry Platoon Leader and Battalion Intelligence and Planning Officer. He specialized in intelligence planning at the battalion, brigade, division, corps and Army Group level. He was the Third Army Intel and Planning Chief throughout Operation Desert Storm.
“Especially on Memorial Day, I remember and honor all of my friends and military comrades, who gave their lives and limbs to keep America safe from all enemies both foreign and domestic," he said. "It is a special day that is remembered by all veterans that served this great country.”
Remember, Memorial Day is a day to honor those men and women of the Armed Services who gave their lives in service to their country. To help put that in perspective, each week we will continue to provide a snapshot of the number of veterans lost in all of our country’s wars.
World War II (1941 - 1945) 405,399 casualties.
Korean War (1950 – 1953) 36,574 casualties.
Vietnam War (1961 – 1975) 58,318 casualties.
Come and honor our fallen heroes by coming to the American Legion Post 56 at 309 Lee St., Jefferson, Memorial Day Event on Memorial Day May 31 at 10 a.m.
