Lindsay’s Legacy Mentoring, Inc. received a grant valued at over $21,000 from Good Sports and The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation.
Legacy Youth Mentoring is an in-school youth mentoring program that trains and matches volunteers with students who will benefit from the encouragement and guidance of mentors.
This contribution to Legacy Youth Mentoring in Jackson County, Jefferson City and Commerce City Schools will provide sporting and play equipment which will enhance the mentor/mentee experience and create new opportunities for physical activity during weekly mentoring sessions.
"The benefits of sports and physical activity in a child’s life are well documented and beneficial to their health and ability to thrive," coordinator Lisa Stephens states. "Being able to pair those physical and play experiences with a high-quality mentoring opportunity is priceless and greatly appreciated by our organization.”
For those interested in becoming a mentor or community partner, visit the website LegacyYouthMentoring.org or contact Stephens, 706-367-3503 or lisa@legacyyouthmentoring.org.
