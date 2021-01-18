Mercer University recently announced the President's List and Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester. Inclusion on these lists requires students to meet grade-point-average standards specific to the college or school within the University.
Local students named include the following:
•Madelyn Majewski, Braselton, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List.
•Anastasiya Pomyanovska, Braselton, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List.
•Ryan Rodriguez, Braselton, senior, School of Engineering, President's List.
•Benjamin Archer, Hoschton, freshman, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List.
•Lisa Martin, Hoschton, junior, College of Professional Advancement, President's List.
•Vicky Nguyen, Hoschton, junior, Stetson-Hatcher School of Business, President's List.
•Andrew Roberts, Hoschton, junior, School of Engineering, Dean's List.
•Robert Smith, Hoschton, freshman, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List.
•Gradeigh Barnett, Jefferson, freshman, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List.
•Cody Mills, Jefferson, senior, School of Engineering, President's List.
•Elisabeth Reagin, Jefferson, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List.
•Julia Stechly, Jefferson, senior, Stetson-Hatcher School of Business, President's List.
•Jonathan Warren, Jefferson, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List.
•Emily Wilbourn, Jefferson, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List.
•Bradley Akin, Nicholson, freshman, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List.
