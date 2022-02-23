Aubrey Meyer of Jefferson High School won the Department of Georgia AREA three oratorical contest.
The contest was held Sunday, Feb. 13, at the Albert Gordon Post 56 in Jefferson. Meyer of Jefferson High School represented Post 56 and District 10 at this event.
Meyer received a $500 check from Bob Stites, judge advocate, area oratorical chair of the Department of Georgia, American Legion.
Meyer will advance to the American Legion Department competition in March. She is a member of the Jefferson High School Junior Air force ROTC.
The competition sponsored by the American Legion encourages students from the ninth thru 12th grades to study the United States Constitution and then present a speech on their view of its impact on every citizen. The preparation includes the analysis of four selected Amendments. Scholarship funds are awarded at every level of competition with the national winner receiving $25,000.
