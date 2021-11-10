The Commerce Public Library is honoring its veterans with a military tree during the month of November.
Patrons are encouraged to bring in a picture of a loved one who has served the United State military (veteran, active duty, retired) to the library now through November 19. Those who cannot make it into the library can email the photo to commercelibrary@gmail.com or message the library on Facebook page @commercepubliclibrary.
NEW STORYWALK
Children and caregivers can escape the chill of the new cold weather by visiting this month's storywalk and activity in the children's department. "Leaves," by David Ezra Stein has a creative leaf rubbing activity children can try after reading the story.
BIOGRAPHIES
The library has a new display of biographies wearing mustaches for "No Shave November" in support of Prostate Awareness Month, as well as an assortment of Thanksgiving and fall books to get you in the mood for feast time.
KOREAN PROGRAM
Looking ahead, the next Korean Culture Zoom meeting will be November 16 at noon. In order to attend, email aabounader@prlib.org for the link.
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction now available include: Liane Moriarty's "Apples Never Fall," Lee Child's "Better Off Dead," Vince Flynn's "Enemy at the Gate," Alice Feeney's "Rock Paper Scissors," Iris Johansen's "High Stakes," M.C. Beaton's "Down the Hatch," Karen Kingsbury's "Forgiving Paris," Jenny Cologen's "The Christmas Bookshop," Mitch Albom's "Stranger in the Lifeboat," Amor Towles' "Lincoln Highway," Alison Stine's "Trashlands," Susanna Kearsley's "Vanished Days," Anthony Doerr's "Cloud Cuckoo Land" and John Connolly's "Dirty South."
New nonfiction include: "Renegades Born in USA" by Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen, "The Rested Child" by W. Chris Winter M.D, "The Complete Book of Patchwork, Quilting and Applique" by Linda Seward, "Burnt Toast and Other Disasters" by Cal Peternell, and "Farmhouse Reimagining the Classic American Icon" from Fine Homebuilding. Also new is "American Portrait" which is based on a PBS documentary that captures the history of 2020 in pictures of what it means to be American.
"There are so many new nonfiction books this week that I don't know how to list them all, or which ones to highlight," says library assistant Carolyn Cook. "Please remember that you can always go to gapines.org and choose new books in Commerce to see a scrolling list. Clicking on a book will give you a detailed description."
Here are a few more of the new nonfiction: "Boys A Memoir of Hollywood and Family" by Ron Howard, "Going There" by Katie Couric, "Cuba An American History" by Ada Ferrer, "The Greeks, A Global History" by Roderick Beaton and "Pump A Natural History of the Heart" by Bill Schutt.
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up are:
•Tuesday, Nov. 16, Advanced Computer class from 1 to 3 p.m.
•Korean Zoom, 12 p.m.
•Wednesday, Kidsercise, 10:30 a.m.
•Thursday, Nov. 11, Teen Smash 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
•Yoga, 6 p.m.
•Friday, Baby & Me, 10:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.