Jeff and Marisa Humphries are proud to host the Mill Village Reunion this year.
The reunion will be held on Saturday, March 14, in the fellowship hall of the Cotton Mill Event Venue.
Fellowship will begin at 11 a.m. and lunch will begin at noon.
“Bring your favorite covered dish with utensils and drinks. Also bring any photos of Mill memorabilia that you would like to share,” state leaders.
For more information, call Dillis Whitmire at 706-652- 2452.
