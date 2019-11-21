Just in time for the holidays, the Crawford W. Long Museum is offering a free demonstration and mocktail tasting event “Mixology at the Museum” on Thursday, Nov. 21, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Meet mixologist, Carlton Chamblin and learn about shrubs. If not a professional or aspiring mixologist, most have never heard of a cocktail shrub. The word shrub is derived from the Arabic word “sharab” which means “to drink.” These syrups, common in colonial America, were used to make delightful drinks. The syrups were a common method of preserving fruit, but when industrially produced foods and home refrigeration became the norm, the shrubs dropped off.
Regaining popularity, Farm2Cocktail is the brainchild of mixologist Carlton Chamblin. Lending his artisanal touch to mixology is a product of an art-history education combined with a talent for appealing to all senses. Every artistic creation has a historical context, and so do cocktails.
At Farm2Cocktail fresh, local fruits and herbs are infused with vinegars and sugars to create versatile syrups that when blended with small-batch spirits create unique and refreshing cocktails and mocktails. The bright flavors of the fruit are balanced by the acidity of the vinegar, which works much like citrus in cocktails. Shrubs can add depth and complexity to your drinks through a blend of sweet, savory and tart notes. They can also be used as the acidic ingredient for any marinade or vinaigrette.
Chamblin can be found at Fortify Kitchen and Bar in Rabun County and is passionate about working with the Northeast Georgia Teaching Kitchen through the Food Bank teaching courses on how to combine the fresh ingredients with the sugars and vinegars to create the finished shrub.
To learn more about Farm2Cocktail – Tending Nature’s Bar, check out www.farm2cocktail.com.
Meet Chamblin at the Crawford Long Museum for an after-hours demonstration and tasting to learn how one ingredient can transform your favorite holiday drinks and dishes.
For more information, contact Vicki Starnes, museum manager, at 706-367-5307.
