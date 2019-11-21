The MLK Day of Service Steering Committee has selected seven service sites to host Jackson County's Inaugural Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service on Jan. 20, 2020. These service projects include beautification, painting, repairs, landscaping, and light construction at the following county locations: West Jackson Elementary School, Gum Springs Elementary School, The Tree House, Commerce, East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Off the Chain, North Jackson Elementary School and Maysville Elementary School.
Volunteers may find more details and sign up online at https://givepul.se/turg9z.
The effort is also looking for sponsorships from local businesses and individual donations to cover the costs of supplies and materials, T-shirts and miscellaneous expenses.
A celebration dinner is planned for Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Commerce Civic Center at 6 p.m. The event will feature speakers, live musical acts and a catered meal.
Tickets will go on sale soon.
For more information, contact Melody Herrington at jcmlkdayofservice@gmail.com or on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.