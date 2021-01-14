Mobile hotspots will be available soon at the Nicholson Public Library. The Mobile hotspot can provide wireless internet access for up to 10 devices.
"You will not be able to put hotspots on hold," library manager Rhonda O'Keefe states. "Hotspot check out will be limited to one hotspot per household at a time."
Patrons will be required to sign a Hotspot Lending Agreement.
“We are excited to offer this new service to our patrons” said O’Keeffe.
Patrons must be 18 years of age, live in Jackson county with a current address on file (no P.O. Boxes), and have no fines above $10. The Hotspot Lending Agreement will have more information. A valid PINES library card and a current government-issued photo ID must be presented at checkout.
READING PALACE
New to the virtual line up this year, is Czarina Lena’s Reading Palace. Each month the glittering Czarina Lena will review a children’s book.
"Grab your sword, shield or scepter and join our petite princess as she rates a variety of books on her crown scale," O'Keefe states. "The Czarina will also share tips and secrets on how she chooses books."
STORYTIME
Get ready to “Sparkle” with Lady Sherri and her weekly Enchanted Story Time. Each week Lady Sherri will read a different book and show children how to make a themed craft. The craft kits are available at the Nicholson Public Library.
Ms. Irma hosts the virtual Spanish Story Time each month, hora de cuentos en espanol.
When you visit the library, be sure to grab one or more of our self-directed activities from the circulation desk. There are a variety of options for all ages.
SERVICES OFFERED
The library offers printing, copying and faxing for a nominal fee. Scanning is free of charge. If you need Wi-Fi, it is available even when the library is closed. No password is required to use it free in the parking lot.
The library is a Passport Acceptance Facility with trained and certified agents by the U.S. Department of State ready to initiate and “execute” passport services. Call and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
The hours at the library are: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The library will be closed Saturday, January 16, and Monday, January 18, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson. For more information, call 706 757-3577 or visit http://nicholson.prlib.org or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
