A "Monster Academy" will be held at the Nicholson Public Library on Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
"Monsters, werewolves and witches have been lurking around our neighborhood," library manager Rhonda O'Keefe states. "Never fear, Professor Kathryn and her elite team of assistants will be breaking down the science of these spine-tingling phenomena. Join us at the Monster Academy. Young scientists will learn the chemistry, genetics and biology behind many of the ghouls that haunt us. The Monster Academy is free and for ages 4 and older, accompanied by a parent/guardian."
In other library news, the “Quilting with Friends of the Nicholson Library” group meets every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Nicholson Community Center. Beginners are welcome.
The Nicholson Public Library is a Passport Acceptance Facility.
"We can help you to complete your application and make sure all your supporting documents are in order," O'Keefe states. "Call the library for an appointment or visit https://travel.state.gov for more information."
The Nicholson Public Library will be closed on Monday, October 14, for Piedmont Regional Staff Training. Library hours are: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The PINES Library Card is free to all residents of Georgia with a state issued ID. Stop by any library, fill out an application and get your card.
The library is located at 5466 U. S. Highway 441 South Nicholson. For more information, call 706 757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org, or on Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
