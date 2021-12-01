Jordan Mooney, Jefferson, and Jared Hulsey, Jefferson, were married on Oct. 23, 2021, at Chapman Hills Weddings and Events.
The bride, the daughter of Tim and Debbie Mooney, is a 2016 graduate of Jefferson High School and a 2021 graduate of Gwinnett Technical College. She is employed as a registered diagnostic medical sonographer at Women's Imaging Specialists.
The groom, the son of Mark and Dawn Hulsey, is a 2016 graduate of Jefferson High School and a 2018 graduate of Lanier Technical College. He is a draftsman for W.T. Dunahoo and Associates in Winder.
Sean Mooney was the officiant and the bride was given in marriage by Timothy Mooney.
Amber Mooney, Athens, was the maid of honor. Bridesmaids were: Paige Chastain, Winder; Sophie Pietarila, Monroe; and Zoe and Haley Mooney, St. Marys.
Roger Hulsey, Jefferson, was the best man. Groomsmen were: Asher Standridge, Jefferson; Joshua Hutch, Winder; and Wyatt Burgess, Lula.
Music for the ceremony was provided by Sound Entertainment Experience.
The reception was held at Chapman Hill Weddings and Events.
