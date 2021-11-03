East Jackson Comprehensive High School senior, Morgan Byers, has been accepted into the UGA Young Dawgs program.
Byers is the first student in the Jackson County School System to be a part of this program.
Young Dawgs is a program for local, high-achieving high school students. These students, once accepted, work with the program director, Mr. Jim Geiser, to research, interview, and match with UGA professors in the student's career area of interest.
Byers will work with Dr. Xiaoqin Ye, M.D. Ph.D., in the Department of Physiology and Pharmacology whose expertise is in Reproductive Physiology and Toxicology.
