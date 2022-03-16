A morning yoga class has been added at the Commerce Public Library.
"Yoga teacher Gary is happy to announce the library has added a morning class, which meets every Monday at 10:30 a.m.," library manager Angel Abounader says. "Additionally, there is an Intro to Yoga workshop being held on Saturday, March 26, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This workshop is free to all who are interested."
BOOK DISPLAYS
The library currently has book displays celebrating Women's Month, fun picture books about science and a display featuring books about knitting and crocheting.
HOOKS AND NEEDLES
As a reminder, Hooks and Needles will begin meeting in April.
"This program was very popular pre-COVID and we are pleased to bring it back," Abounader said. "Hooks and Needles will meet the first and third of each month at 10 a.m. in the library's Board Room. Community members new to knitting as well as those who are pros are welcome to join in the fun."
FINANCIAL Q&A
There will be a drop-in Financial Q & A session on Thursday, March 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Patrons are encouraged to stop in with questions and to let the library staff know what financial topics people are interested in learning more about here at the library. There is currently a program planned called "Your Prosperity Picture," which will be held on April 5 and again on April 26.
"Stay tuned for more details," Abounader said.
PLANT SWAP
Looking ahead the library is preparing for their annual Friends of the Library Plant Swap in the Memorial Garden. Librarian Carolyn Cook reminds patrons to "begin collecting seed, bulbs and plants you'd like to donate for the swap or drop by the day of the event to swap and see what folks have brought."
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction now available include: Stephen King's "Gwendy's Final Task," Rebecca Serle's "One Italian Summer," Isabel Allende's "Violeta," Michael Ledwidge's "Beach Wedding," Rhys Bowen's "Wild Irish Rose," Olivie Blake's "The Atlas Six," Imogen Crip's "A Very Nice Girl," Edward Ashton's "Micky7," Jennifer L Armentrout's "A Kingdom of Ash and Fire," Tory Henwood's "The Arc," Elizabeth Macneal's "Circus of Wonder," Marie Rutkowski's "Real Easy," Coco Mellors' "Cleopatra and Frankenstein," Jennifer Haigh's "Mercy Street," Sando Veronese's "The Hummingbird" and Brendan Slocumb's "The Violin Conspiracy."
New nonfiction include: "Taking Charge of Adult ADHD" by Russell A. Barkley, "Super Gut" by William Davis, "The Confident Mind" by Nathaniel Zinsser, "Things I Should Have Said" by Jamie Lynn Spears, "The Last Enforcer" by Charles Oakley, "The First Kennedys" by Neal Thompson, "Working For Yourself" by Stephen Fishman, "On the Spectrum" by Daniel Bowman Jr, "The One, One, One Diet" by Rania Batanneh, "Six Steps to Managing Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia" and "What My Bones Know" by Stephanie Foo.
There are also two new audio books, David Baldacci's "Mercy" and James Patterson's "NYPD Red 6" that are now on the shelves for those who prefer to check out from the library.
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up include:
•Monday, 10:30 a.m., Yoga.
•Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., Kidsercise.
•Thursdays, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Teen Smash.
•Thursdays, 6 p.m., Yoga.
•Fridays, 10:30 a.m., Baby and Me,
