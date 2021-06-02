Mothers of preschoolers (MOPS) at Bethany United Church meets on the second and fourth Thursday of the month at 10 a.m.
The group meets at the church located at 4659 Brockton Road, Jefferson.
"Our meetings are for moms to get together to laugh, pray, cry and embrace the journey of motherhood," states Leasa Check. "All moms are welcome. Childcare and refreshments are provided."
