Movies by Moonlight will be shown Friday, Oct. 30, in downtown Jefferson.
The movies will be shown on the north side of the square.
Movies to be featured include: "The Addams Family" at 8 p.m. which is rated PG and 86 minutes long; "Hocus Pocus" at 9:45 p.m., which is rated PG and is 95 minues long; and "Night of the Living Dead" at 11:30 p.m., which is rated R and is 96 minutes long.
This is an outside event and those who attend are asked to bring their own chairs.
The event is free and presented by Mainstreet Jefferson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.