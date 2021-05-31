Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate Education Day at 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 6.
"We will celebrate the academic accomplishments of our students during this scholastic year," leaders state.
The speaker will be James Roberson III of Nashville, Tenn.
The public is invited and all attendees encouraged to wear masks.
The church is located at 96 MLK JR Dr., Commerce. The Rev. W.R. Brown is pastor.
