Beaverdam Baptist Church will hold a Neighborhood Fall Block Party in Willoughby Park, located at 338 Clayton Street, Commerce, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 23.
The event will include food, games, bounce houses, cotton candy, popcorn and so much more, organizers state. It is a free event and everyone is welcome.
All Free! Everyone Welcome.
For more information, call 706-338-6359 or 706-207-9188.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.