In a recent meeting of the Jefferson Lions Club, at the Jefferson City Club House, David Burton, facilities manager for Jackson County, presented information on the new muilti-use agricultural facility in Jackson County.
Burton stated that it is a 38,000 sq. ft. facility located off County Farm Road across from Lamar Murphy Park and in front of the Jackson County Fire Training Center and is owned and operated by Jackson County.
He said this area will be equipped with all amenities necessary to properly prepare livestock for showing, and it has bleachers seating 300 people for the Show Arena. This area can be used for other purposes such as large meetings, performances, banquets, parties and dances. There is even a conference room that can accommodate up to 100 people for civic organization meetings, parties, training and education classes, recitals and small performances.
He also stated it has a 1,460 sq. ft concession and a kitchen area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.