There are many new book displays at the Commerce Public Library, including new juvenile non-fiction as well as a winter picture books.
"Snowman Take and Makes are still available for children as well as an animal stick puppet craft," library manager Angel Abounader states. "Adults be sure to check out our New Year, New You display. Looking ahead to the month of February, be sure to check out our Facebook page or visit the website for our calendar. There will be a Black History display. In addition, there will be a Valentines Take and Make and a Blind Date book giveaway."
Ms. Tami continues to do Story Time Zooms on Monday's at 5 p.m., and encourages patrons to e-mail her at tmcclung@gmail.com or stop by the library to sign up for the Zoom link. Story times will include interactive songs, stories and an easy craft children can do at home. There might even be a special guest baby goat!
Programming planned in the Memorial Garden (weather permitting) includes:
•Wednesday, Kidsercise, 10:30 a.m.
•Friday, Baby & Me, 10:30, a.m.
Computers are available for use as is 24 hour Wi-Fi in the parking lot.
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction now available include: Jayne Anne Krentz' "All The Colors of Night," Danielle Steel's "Neighbors", Robert B. Parker's "Someone To Watch Over Me," Lisa Gardner's "Before She Disappeared," Faye Kellerman's "Lost Boys" and Douglas Preston's "Scorpion's Tail." Martha Stewart's Very Good Things is also new in nonfiction.
LIBRARY HOURS
The library hours are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Curb-side pick-up is still available for those who are not comfortable coming into the library. Call the library at 706-335-5946 to schedule a pick-up time and request books.
"Be sure to have your library card in hand when you call," Abounader states. "The library continues to encourage patrons to wear a mask and social distance while visiting."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.