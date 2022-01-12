Nicholson Public Library manager Rhonda O'Keeffe invites community members to stop by the library and check out the new books that are now available.
New books include: "The Bone Cay" by Eliza Nellums, "Bright Burning Things" by Lisa Harding, "The Midnight Hour" by Elly Griffiths, "Sharpe’s Assassin" by Bernard Cromwell, "The Paris Detective" by James Patterson, "Winter Weddings" by Debbie Macomber, "Criminal Mischief" by Stuart Woods, "Curse of Salem" by Kay Hooper, and "48 Hours to Kill" by Andrew Bourelle.
HARRY POTTER
A program on Harry Potter will be presented on Feb. 22 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
"Wizards, witches, and muggles of all ages are invited to join us as we celebrate 25 years of magic with Harry Potter," O'Keeffe says. "Meet Mark Braught, the illustrator and artist for the first Harry Potter movie merchandise, enjoy activities, crafts, and trivia. Dress up is encouraged, but not required. The program is free and open to Harry Potter fans of all ages."
BOOK CLUB
The Book Gems Adult Book Club meets the third Thursday of the month at 1:30 p.m. This month’s read is "The Girls Are All So Nice Here." Copies of each month’s selection are available for check out at our circulation desk.
SPANISH STORY TIME
Join Ms. Irma each month on the Harold S. Swindle Facebook page, for Nicholson Spanish Story Time.
SERVICES OFFERED
The library is a passport acceptance agency with trained and certified agents by the U.S. Department of State available to initiate and “execute” passport services. Call and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
The Nicholson Public Library has Mobile Hotspots for check out, as well as offering faxing, printing, and scanning for a nominal charge.
The library is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2pm.
The library will be closed on Saturday, January 15, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, as well as being closed on Monday, January 17.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South.
For more information, call 706-757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org, or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
