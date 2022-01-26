Public Libraries are a gateway to success for children of all ages, Nicholson Public Library manager Rhonda O'Keeffe states.
"Studies show that children who read, have better vocabularies, creative, and comprehension skills essential for success later in life," she said . "In addition to print books, you can access e-books, e-magazines, e-audiobooks, and DVDs. All of which are free with your PINES library card. Stop by the Harold S. Swindle Public Library (Nicholson) or any Piedmont Public Library today or sign up online."
New children’s books available at Harold S. Swindle Public Library: "Mirabel’s Discovery," "Vampires Don’t Wear Polka Dots," "Tiny and the 100th Day of School," "Reach for a Peach," "The Pug Who Wanted to be a Unicorn," "This is Kate Bishop:" "Hawkeye," "This is Ms. Marvel," "Wash Your Hands," "What is a Habitat?," "Snoopy Goes to School," "This is Spider-Man," "How Are Animals Grouped?," "How Are Plants Pollinated?,' "How Do We Use Light?," "Magic Tree House Survival Guide," "The Mary Celeste Ghost Ship," "The Greedy Gremlin," "Deadly Race to the South Pole," "Disney Princess Phonic," "Doomed Search…Lost City of Z" and many more.
PROGRAMS
Wizards, witches, and muggles of all ages are invited to the Nicholson Public Library for a special prorgram to celebrate 25 Years of Magic with Harry Potter. Mark Braught, the illustrator and artist for the first Harry Potter movie merchandise, will be at the program. There will also be activities, crafts and trivia. The program will be held on Tuesday, February 22, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dress up is encouraged, but not required. The program is free and open to Harry Potter fans of all ages.
The Hidden Gems Adult Book Club meets the third Thursday of the month at 1:30 PM. Copies of each month’s selection are available for check out at our circulation desk.
STORY TIME
Join Ms. Irma each month on the Harold S. Swindle Facebook page, for Nicholson Spanish Story Time, hora de cuentos en Espanol con la senorita Irma.
PASSPORT
The library is a Passport Acceptance Facility with trained and certified agents by the U.S. Department of State availalbe to initiate passport services. Call and book an appointment or visit http:travel.state.gov for more information.
SERVICES
The Nicholson Public Library has Mobile Hotspots for check out, as well as also offering faxing, printing, and scanning for a nominal charge.
HOURS AND ADDRESS
The library is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441, South.
For more information, call 706 757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org, or Facebook Harold S. Swindle Public Library.
