There may be a new special event center in Nicholson. During a public hearing on Thursday, Jennifer Kesler outlined her plans to build a timber framed barn on her property at Cabin Creek Drive. To move forward with her plans, the council must approve a conditional use permit for her property which is zoned agricultural.
Kesler told the council that the property has been in her family since the 1940s. She has been living on the property since 2006.
She outlined her plans to build the barn for weddings and other special events. She said her plans are to have an occupancy rate of no more than 100 people, and it’s not her plan to have something going on every weekend.
There was no one to speak against the proposed project, if fact, neighbors support her idea. The city council will vote on the matter at the council meeting, set for Monday, June 7, at 6:30 p.m.
In other business at the meeting, the council:
•discussed a request by the Certified Literacy Program of Jackson County to increase funding from $500 to $900 a year. The reason for the increase is due to the growth in population in the city.
•discussed the bid for the sprinkler system. So far, the city has received one bid.
•discussed using SPLOST 5 funds to pave roads in the city.
