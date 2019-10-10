The New Grove Baptist Church will have the Men's and Women's Day Service on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 11 a.m.
The Rev. Kathy Butler and the Cherry Grove Baptist Church of Washington will be the special guests.
Pastor Larry Norman invites everyone to attend.
