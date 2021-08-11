New Harmony Baptist Church will have homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 15.
Doug Threlkeld will deliver the homecoming message during the worship hour at 10:30 a.m. The gospel group, Steadfast, will be singing.
A covered dish luncheon will be served after the service. BBQ, stew and Chicken will be provided.
Attendees are asked to bring their favorite side dishes and desserts.
New Harmony Baptist Church is located at 8816 Hwy. 334, Nicholson.
The Rev. Geter Owens is the pastor.
