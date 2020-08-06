New Harmony Baptist Church, located at 8816 Hwy. 334, Nicholson, will not hold homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 16.
New Harmony cancels homecoming
Angie Gary
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest Jackson News
- Police called for social distancing dispute
- LEWIS: Fan or Follower
- Boys and Girls celebrate end of summer program with Field Day
- GARY: Remembering Regis Philbin
- New Harmony cancels homecoming
- Company accused of stealing materials from SK Battery site
- Commerce PD arrests four N.C. men on gun and drug charges
- Arcade Park bathrooms damaged again
Most Popular
Articles
- Quinn to resign mayor's seat
- Wear a mask: County school system wants staff and students to mask-up
- Whistleblower Garner killed in wreck
- BUFFINGTON: 'Whistleblower' is not a dirty word
- Superintendents outline school reopening efforts to chamber members
- 'Rightfully Hers' on display at Commerce library through August
- Commerce looking to be 'golf cart friendly'
- Recent arrests reported by sheriff’s office, other agencies
- New hiking trail at Hurricane Shoals Park
- Jehovah Witness convention to be held virtually
Images
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.