New Haven Holiness Church will hold a fundraising Christmas Shopping Bazaar from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10.
There will be 25 to 30 vendors, located both inside and outside the church. There will also be food vendors and a bounce house. A silent auction will be held.
Those who attend are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to get their name in the drawing for door prizes.
The church is located at 2916 New Haven Church Road, Danielsville.
For more information, contact Kimberly at 706-424-6191.
