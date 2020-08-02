Visitors to Hurricane Shoals have a new hiking trail along the Maysville side of the river thanks to the efforts of Bryce Owensby whose Eagle Scout project was to make the improvement at the park.
Like many other seniors graduating in 2020, Bryce Owensby of Commerce, missed out on or had many important milestones in a senior's life cancelled. It looked like that might be the case when a spring court of honor and ribbon cutting ceremony at the hiking trail was cancelled due to Covid-19. However, on July 27, 2020, his scouting family from Troop 35, in conjunction with the Jackson County Parks and Recreation Department, planned a small non-public event that followed all guidelines to honor both him and his project.
The hiking trail loops around the Maysville side of the river for a length of around 1/2 mile. The trail was finished around January 2020 and had over 583+ volunteer hours in it and took close to one year to complete. The entrance and kiosk for the trail is to the left of the miniature golf course at Hurricane Shoals Park. The new trail is blazed in red markings and arrows.”
Owensby, the son of Darren and Connie Owensby, is a graduate of Commerce High School. He will attend Kennesaw State University in the fall.
