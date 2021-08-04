The Jefferson Public Library's new hours are Mondays through Thursdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In-person programing has returned, including Bouncing Babies, Storytime, Seed Library, Yoga and Teen Night.
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up include:
•Aug 4, Knitters, noon come hang out to knit or crochet.
•Aug 4, Mahjong at 1 p.m.
•Aug 5, Bouncing Babies at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2 and under.
•Aug 6, Storytime at 10:30 a.m. for ages 5 and under.
•Aug 11, Book Club at 1 p.m.. Discussing Sonia Purnell’s “A Woman of No Importance.”
•Aug 11, Mahjong, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. "Not the one you play on your phone. Real tiles, real people. All levels are welcome! If you’ve never played before, our group will teach you!"
•Aug 12, Bouncing Babies at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2 and under.
•Aug 13, Storytime at 10:30 a.m. for ages 5 and under.
•Aug 17, Homeschool Disco Teck at 11 a.m. for ages K-12. The first meeting for our monthly homeschool program will include tech toys, popcorn, and lots of get-to-know-you time! It’s disco-themed so we encourage you to dress up if you’d like. For questions email Ms. Cathleen at chill@prlib.org.
•Aug 18, Knitters, noon.
•Aug 18, Mahjong, 1 p.m.
•Aug 19, Bouncing Babies, 10:30 a.m., for ages 2 and under.
•Aug 20, Storytime, 10:30 a.m., for ages 5 and under.
•Aug 21, Seed Library, 10 a.m., Brandy Pethel will our guest speaker for this month’s seminar. Seed library members, bring your library card to check out seeds! To become a member or if you have any questions, email Elizabeth for more information at ejones@prlib.org.
•Aug 22, Yoga, 9:30 a.m., for ages 12+. Taught by Carol Koster. Bring a towel or mat. Class starts promptly at 9:30 a.m.. Library services, including computers, will not be available until the official opening at 10 a.m. Make arrangements for child-care offsite.
•Aug 23, Teen Book Club Night and Pizza Party at 4:30 p.m. for ages 12-18. Bring the book you’ve just read or are currently ready and let’s talk about it over pizza and soda.
•Aug 25, Mahjong at 1 p.m.
•Aug 26, Bouncing Babies at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2 and under.
•Aug 27: Storytime at 10:30 a.m. for ages 5 and under.
•Sep 10, Teen Doodle Night at 4:30 p.m. for ages 12-18. Each person starts drawing on a piece of paper, then every 3 minutes, we switch drawings. There will be snacks.
Call ahead for curbside service Mondays through Saturdays, during business hours. The library will continue to waive fines until further notice. The library offers printing, copying and faxing for a small fee. For more information on what services are provided, log on to prlib.org or call 706-367-8012.
NEW BOOKS
New books include the following: Stacey Abrams’ “While Justice Sleeps,” Marie Benedict’s “The Personal Librarian,” Eliza Brazier’s “If I Disappear,” Jamie Brenner’s “Blush,” S.A. Cosby’s “Razorblade Tears,” Tess Gerritsen’s “Choose Me,” Carolyn Heart’s “Ghost Blows a Kiss,” Miranda Heller’s “The Paper Palace,” Lisa Jackson’s “The Third Grave,” Laura Lippman’s “Dream Girl,” Clare Mackintosh’s “Hostage,” Charles Martin’s “The Letter Keeper,” Susan Phillips’ “When Stars Collide,” Riley Sager’s “Survive the Night,” Daniel Silva’s “The Cellist,” Danielle Steel’s “Nine Lives,” Caitlin Wahrer’s “The Damage,” Kate White’s “The Financee” and Susan Wilson’s “What a Dog Knows.”
