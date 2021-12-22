Beginning in January 2022, hours will be extended at the Jefferson Public Library.
The hours will be: Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In December, there will be special holiday hours and closings.
PUPPET SHOW
"With the arrival of the holiday season, everyone was excited for our first big program of the year, and it was a success," said Elizabeth Jones. "Lee Bryan, puppet extraordinaire, entertained people of all ages with a North Pole Fa-la-la Follies puppet show. Almost 100 families were ‘sleighed’ with the wisecracking and zany cast."
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up include:
•Dec 22: Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
•Dec 22: Mahjong at 1 p.m.
•Dec 23: Open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
•Dec 24-27: Closed
•Dec 29: Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
•Dec 29: Mahjong at 1 p.m.
•Dec 30: Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
•Dec 31-Jan 2: Closed
Call ahead for curbside service Mondays through Saturdays, during business hours. The library will continue to waive fines until further notice.
The library offers printing, copying, and faxing for a small fee. For more information on what services are provided, log on to prlib.org or call 706-367-8012.
NEW BOOKS
New Books at the library are: Mitch Albom’s “The Stranger in the Lifeboat,” David Baldacci’s “Mercy,” M. C. Beaton’s “Down the Hatch,” Marc Cameron’s “Thom Clancy’s Chain of Command,” Michael Connelly’s “The Dark Hours,” Bernard Cornwell’s “Sharpe’s Assassin,” Clive Cussler’s “The Devi’s Sea,” "Jeffrey Deaver’s “The Midnight Lock," Louise Erdrich’s “The Sentence," Janet Evanovich’s “Game On,” Richard Paul Even’s “The Christmas Promise,” Ken Follett’s “Never,” Diana Gabaldon’s “Go Tell the Bees that I’m Gone,” Patti Callahan Henry’s “Once Upon a Wardrobe,” Lily King’s “Five Tuesdays in Winter,” John Le Carre’s “Silverview,” Debbie Macomber’s “Dear Santa,” James Patterson’s “Fear No Evil,” Anne Perry’s “A Christmas Legacy,” Thomas Perry’s “The Left-Handed Twin” Nora Robert’s “The Becoming,” Danielle Steel’s “Flying Angels,” Karen White’s “The Attic on Queen Street” and Kristy Woodson Harvey’s “Christmas in Peachtree Bluff.”
