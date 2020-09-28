New hours at the Jefferson Public Library are as follows Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6:00.
"On Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., curbside only is offered," Elizabeth Jones states. "Please call ahead for curbside service Mondays through Saturdays, during business hours."
The library will continue to wave fines until further notice. All books are quarantined four days before check in. If you see fines on your account, don’t worry, they will be forgiven! If the fines prevent you from using Pines, give us a call to fix it. We offer printing, copying, faxing, and scanning to email for a small fee."
For more information on what services are provided, log on to Jefferson.prlib.org or call 706-367-8012.
SEASONAL DISPLAY
Celebrate the change of season by checking out the new fall and spooky book displays.
"And don’t miss our pop up large print book sale," Jones says. "Large print books are $1, cash or check."
She adds, "Also be sure to try our new challenge on Bean Stack! 1000 books before kindergarten is a nationwide program designed to help parents and/or caregivers prepare their children for kindergarten by reading together. The program is self-paced and can take anywhere from a few months to a few years. The goal is to read 1000 books (and yes you can repeat books!) before your child begins kindergarten. Go to prlib.beanstack.org to get started today."
NEW BOOKS
New books at the library are: Jeff Abbott’s “Never Ask Me,” Ace Atkins’ “The Revelators,” Ted Bell’s “Dragon Fire,” Michele Campbell’s “The Wife Who Knew Too Much,” Julie Clark’s “The Last Flight,” J P Delaney’s “Playing Nice,” Samantha Downing’s “He Started it, ”Alice Feeney’s “His & Hers,” Heather Graham’s “Deadly Touch,” Kristin Harmel’s “The Book of Names,” Kevin Kwan’s “Sex and Vanity,” Eric Lustbader’s “The Nemesis Manifesto,” Sarah Mass’ “Crescent City,” Mike Maden’s “Thom Clancy Firing Point,” Fern Michaels’ “Truth and Justice,” Megan Miranda’s “The Girl from Widow Hills,” David Mitchell’s “Utopia Avenue,” Meg Mitchell Moore’s “Two Truths and a Lie,” B A Paris’ “The Dilemma,” Elizabeth Susan Phillips’ “Dance Away with Me,” Karen Robards’ “The Black Swan,” Michael Robotham’s “When She Was Good,” David Rosenfelt’s “Muzzled,” Ann Ross’ “Miss Julia Knows a Thing or Two,” Jeff Shaara’s “To Wake the Giant,” Daniel Silva’s “The Order,” Daniel Steel’s “Daddy’s Girls,” Courtney J Sullivan’s “Friends and Strangers,” Nancy Thayer’s “Girls of Summer,” Brad Thor’s “Near Dark,” Susan Wiggs’ “The Lost and Found Bookshop,” Beatriz Williams’ “Her Last Flight” and Lawrence Wright’s “The End of October.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.