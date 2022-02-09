New Liberty United Methodist Church will begin hosting a weekly small group gathering at the Braselton Brewing Company beginning on Thursday, February 10, at 7 p.m.
"Pub Theology is a time to grab a beer and enjoy conversations about theology, philosophy and the ways that faith is enacted in the world," leaders state. "This is not a series of debates but friendly, open conversations among peers. All are invited to attend!"
For more information, get in contact with Tayler Johnson at tayler.johnson@ngumc.net.
