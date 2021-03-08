New Manna Bible Institute will be having its first annual spring gospel singing this coming Saturday, March 13, at 4 p.m. at the Crossroads Worship Center Church of God, located at 365 Highway 441 South, Commerce.
The Clarke Kesler Singers, Joshua and Jessica Beusse and the Steadfast Quartet will be singing. There will be refreshments and and a Cake Auction after the singing.
