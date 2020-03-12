Steve Williams, district governor of Lions District 18-I, recently inducted Charlotte Campbell as a new member into the Jefferson Lions Club.
Williams administered the oath and presented Campbell with a Lions Club pin and certificate.
Campbell’s sponsor was Gay Bradley, past District 18-I Zone Chair and presently serving as District Treasurer.
Williams also presented Lion Bradley with a sponsor pin.
“Jefferson Lions Club members welcomed Campbell into the club, as she will be a valuable asset in helping with Lions programs providing assistance to the needy in the Community, in the district and Nationally,” leaders stated.
