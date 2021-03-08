In a recent meeting at the Jefferson City Club House, an installation program was held by the Jefferson Lions Club. Past District Governor Mark Bradley installed new member Shane McLendon. Shane's sponsor was Lion Edna Briggs.
All members of the club welcomed McLendon as he will be serving with the members in the community, state and internationally in providing eye exams and eye glasses for the needy in the area, providing assistance to the Georgia Lighthouse, Camp for the Blind, Leader Dogs and Lions Club International Fund.
Anyone interested in joining the Jefferson Lions Club, is asked to contact any member of the group.
