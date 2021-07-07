Commerce First United Methodist Church have welcomed new pastor, the Rev. Joshua Carr and his wife, Stephanie, who come to Commerce from Grayson United Methodist Church where he has been an associate pastor since 2014.
He has been under appointment as a pastor in the United Methodist Church since 2000, starting in the South Georgia Conference and moving into the North Georgia Conference in 2006.
The Rev. Carr’s first Sunday at Commerce UMC will be on July 11 at 11 a.m. There will be a reception immediately following the service in the Family Life Center.
