The Commerce Public Library has many new upcoming programs to watch for including a Paint & Chat for adults, computer classes in the fall, Heritage Room tours and Storybook Art Club.
To find out more on these programs, check out the Commerce Library page on Facebook, pick up a monthly calendar or visit the library's website..
Library Card Sign-up Month is just around the corner. Library cards are free and give patrons access to thousands of free resources including ABC Mouse, The World Book Encyclopedia, MANGO Languages, books from all over Georgia, free Park Passes, eBooks, Audiobooks and more. Those interested are required to complete a simple form and bring a picture I.D. with proof of address. Children are also encouraged to get cards with their guardians attention.
RECEIVES FUNDS
Piedmont Regional Library Director, Beth McIntyre, recently announced that PRLS was awarded over $18,000 in ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds that are being used for Overdrive ebooks and audiobooks.
"Wait times for books should be shorter soon," McIntyre said "This project was assisted by a grant from the Georgia Public Library Service with funding from the Institute of Museum and Library services."
YOUNG ADULT DISPLAY
Natalie Thompson, Young Adult Coordinator, has pulled together a display of books vs. movies near the front desk.
"Come check out a few and see which format is most enjoyed in your house," says Thompson.
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction include: Joy Fielding's "Cul De Sac," Catherine Coulter's "Vortex," Sandra Brown's "Blind Tiger," R.A. Salvatore's "Starlight Enclave" and Susan Wilson's "What A Dog Knows."
Other new fiction by authors perhaps new to many patrons are: Owen Mathew's "Red Traitor," Michael Punke's "Ridgeline," Christina Clancy's "Shoulder Season," Camilla Luckberg's "Silver Tears," Mia McKenzie's "Skye Falling," Karen Tenabe's "Woman of Intelligence" and Hazel Gaynor's "3 Words for Goodbye."
Matthews' novel is a thriller set during the Cuban missile crisis, while Tanabe's is historical fiction set during post-WWII New York City.
New nonfiction titles include: "A Year Full of Flowers" by Sarah Raven, "Easy Vegetables" by Jo Whittingham, "The 5 Mistakes Every Investor Makes and "How to Avoid Them" by Peter Mallouk and "IRA's 40l(k)s and Other Retirement Plans" by Twilla Slesnick.
Other new gardening books include topics on containers, pruning and training, and eco-gardening.
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up at the library includes:
•Wednesday, Kidsercise, 10:30 a.m.
•Thursday, Teen 'Smash' Bros, 4 p.m. - 5: 30 p.m.
•Thursday, Yoga, 6 p.m.
•Friday, Baby & Me, 10:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.