There is a new Story Walk now in place at the Commerce Public Library, “Snowballs by Lois Ehlert.”
There is a craft at the end of the story for children to pick up and take home.
“Displays for children will be highlighting winter stories for the month of January as well,” library manager Angel Abounader states. “Be on the look-out for special Zoom programming in the weeks to come. The library will also continue the Korean Culture Programs in the new year.”
CLOSED JAN.1-2
The library will be closed New Year's Day and January 2.
Fines will continue to be waived till further notice.
Abounader shared, "The 2020 year has been a challenging year for everyone, including libraries. On behalf of the Commerce Public Library, I want to personally thank our patrons, board members and the city for their support during these difficult times. New policies, procedures and ways of delivering library services and programming have been a challenge; but this has allowed libraries everywhere the opportunity to adapt and evolve with the times, something libraries do well. We will continue to work hard to keep our patrons and staff safe, encouraging mask wearing, social distancing and doing thorough cleaning, as well as quarantining returned library books for four days. We will continue to offer a variety of in-house, on-line and outreach programs and the ever popular Take and Makes.”
She adds, “Be sure to follow our programing on Facebook, and look for upcoming Zoom programs in the coming months. If patrons have suggestions, please be sure to reach out or email me at aabounader@prlib.org. We will all get through this together and we are hopeful for 2021. Many blessings!"
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction now available include: Stuart Woods' “Hush-Hush,” Harold Gilber's, “Germania,” Marjolyn Van Heemstra's “In Search of a Name,” Lynne Truss' “Murder by Milk Bottle,” T. Davis Bunn's “Tranquility Falls” and Nev March's “Murder in Old Bombay.” Germania is a novel taking place in Nazi Berlin.
More titles of new nonfiction that are now on the shelves include: “The Wim Hof Method;” “Happiness Becomes You” by Tina Turner; “Simply Living Well, A Guide to Creating a Natural, Low-Waste Home” by Julia Watkins; “The Age of Wood, Our Most Useful Material and the Construction of Civilization” by Roland Ennos; and “Flower School, A Practical Guide to the Art of Flower Arranging” by Calvert Crary.
Children home for the holidays might be interested in “Big Nate Stays Classy” by Lincoln Pevice, “The Fowl Twins Deny All Charges” by Eoin Colfer or “Becoming a Video Game Designer” by Daniel Halpern.
