A new trail of geocaches highlighting Jackson County agritourism sites will be launched this Labor Day weekend.
To kick off the trail, an event is being hosted at the Jackson County Agricultural Facility with over 1,000 geocachers from across the country expected to visit.
The schedule of events includes the following:
•Sunday, Sept. 5, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., main event, geocaching exhibit, Crawford Long Carnival, at Jackson County Agricultural Facility.
•Sunday, Sept. 5, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., S'more event at Jackson County Agricultural Facility.
•Monday, Sept. 6, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., park clean-up, East Jackson Park.
•Monday, Sept. 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., geocaching exhibit, closing events, Jackson County Agricultural Facility.
For more information, check out the website, www.geocaching.com.
