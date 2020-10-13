Early in-person voting for the Nov. 3 General Election opened Monday, Oct. 12 at the Gordon Street Center in Jefferson and in Braselton and Commerce.
Jackson County Elections Director Jennifer Logan reported that 1,229 people voted in-person on opening day.
A large turnout is expected for the election which includes key races from president down to local county commission seats.
Early voting will run through Oct. 30.
GORDON STREET LOCATION
The first two weeks, voting will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
The third week, Oct. 26-30, voting will be available from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Saturday voting will also be available oct. 17 and Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
COMMERCE LOCATION
Early voting will also be available at the Commerce Recreation Department on Carson St.
That voting location will only be open Oct. 26-30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
BRASELTON LOCATION
Early voting will also be available at the Braselton Police and Municipal building in Braselton.
That voting location will only be open Oct. 26-30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
VIDEO
A Facebook video about where to vote early is available at:
https://www.facebook.com/jacksoncountyga/posts/3342599099141312?__cft__[0]=AZXMtnSMe07A0QTIvFkzPaF6w6-m-ecqyLxjF_Ub67MYvq_21uEezSFrceBwRsugdO9wN5G6I4IbNHHGM7zd02sG06motAYdZsYYEE1Fld7NDBBBx0s2mr3BbalgaTICT59O9LlGNnHq5CfWvMEanciRFz4IBYbAfXYDcFW69yH0Y7jBnUebo9eEJMCp20nDtdMA-j3FU5nqHvzUfpF2PPxz&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R
