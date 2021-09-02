A 14-year-old female Jackson County resident has died of COVID-19.
The white female had an underlying condition, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Exactly when the teen died isn't known due to a possible lag in state reporting. A spokesman for the Jackson County School System said that a middle school student had died before the start of the school year.
There have been 152 deaths across Jackson County since the start of the pandemic, in addition to 13 probable COVID deaths.
There have been 10,734 cases reported in the county over the course of the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.