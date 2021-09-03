Jackson County set a new daily record in COVID-19 cases on Friday, Sept. 3.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, there were 167 new COVID cases reported on that date, higher than the previous peak on Jan. 5 when there were 140 cases reported.
The moving 7-day average is 82.3 daily cases in Jackson County.
There have been 1,069 new cases reported over the past two weeks, far higher than the state average per capita.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 10,957 COVID cases reported in Jackson County, resulting in 152 deaths and 660 hospitalizations. There were also 13 probable COVID-related deaths.
The county has the 7th highest number of confirmed cases per capita in the state.
