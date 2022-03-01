Eighteen more people have died of COVID-19 in Jackson County over the past two weeks. According to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Feb. 28 update, the county has seen 262 COVID-related deaths, up from 244 on Feb. 14. There have also been 14 probable COVID deaths.
It’s not clear when the additional 18 deaths occurred due to a lag in state reporting.
Meanwhile the daily COVID rate has remained low in Jackson County and statewide over the past two weeks after a peak in late December and January. The seven-day moving average is 8.4 new cases per day, a fraction of what it was a month ago. The county has seen 129 new cases over the past two weeks.
Since the start of the pandemic, 18,469 COVID cases have been reported in Jackson County.
